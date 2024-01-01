Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken rolls in Metairie

Go
Metairie restaurants
Toast

Metairie restaurants that serve chicken rolls

Consumer pic

 

Ba chi kitchen and bar - 3547 18th st

3547 18th st, Metairie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
chicken spring rolls$6.95
More about Ba chi kitchen and bar - 3547 18th st
Consumer pic

 

Radosta's Restaurant and Catering

249 Aris Ave, Metairie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Southwest Chicken Egg Rolls$9.95
More about Radosta's Restaurant and Catering

Browse other tasty dishes in Metairie

Shrimp Basket

Tomato Soup

Egg Sandwiches

Gyoza

Hummus

Egg Rolls

Yellow Curry

Pudding

Map

More near Metairie to explore

New Orleans

Avg 4.4 (367 restaurants)

Mandeville

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Slidell

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Gretna

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Kenner

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Harvey

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Chalmette

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Marrero

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

La Place

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

New Orleans

Avg 4.4 (367 restaurants)

Hammond

Avg 4.7 (25 restaurants)

Houma

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Baton Rouge

Avg 4.4 (200 restaurants)

Gulfport

Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)

Hattiesburg

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1389 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (786 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (522 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (336 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (740 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston