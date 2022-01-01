Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Metairie

Go
Metairie restaurants
Toast

Metairie restaurants that serve chicken salad

French Press Coffee image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY

French Press Coffee

3238 Severn Ave, Metairie

Avg 3 (81 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pesto Chicken Salad$10.30
Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.60
More about French Press Coffee
Parran's Poboys image

 

Parran's Poboys

3939B VETERANS BLVD, Metairie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Salad Online$13.20
Blackened Chicken Salad Online$15.20
Fried Chicken Salad Online$13.20
More about Parran's Poboys
French Press Coffee image

 

French Press Coffee

4205 Airline Hwy, Metairie

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.60
8 oz Chicken Salad$6.00
Chicken Salad Salad$8.80
More about French Press Coffee
Item pic

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Blue Line Sandwich Co

2023 Metairie Rd, Metairie

Avg 4.4 (521 reviews)
Takeout
Thai Chicken Quinoa Salad$15.00
grilled sesame-ginger marinated chicken breast over salad of red and white quinoa, edamame, mandarin orange, kale, carrot, and tomato tossed with ginger-soy vinaigrette
Chicken Salad$14.00
field lettuces and sliced tomato with pecan-chicken salad on toasted ciabatta, served with house salad
More about Blue Line Sandwich Co
Item pic

 

Izzo's Illegal Burrito

4316 Veterans Blvd., Metairie

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad$7.99
Fresh, all-natural chicken breast, marinated in house dressing, chargrilled
Seasoned Chicken Salad$7.99
Fresh, all-natural thigh meat, basted with achiote rub, chargrilled
More about Izzo's Illegal Burrito
French Press Coffee image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY

French Press Coffee

2120 David Dr, Metairie

Avg 4.2 (506 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.60
Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.10
Chicken Salad Salad$8.80
More about French Press Coffee

Browse other tasty dishes in Metairie

Shrimp Tacos

Sliders

Po Boy

Chicken Sandwiches

Poboy

Edamame

Grilled Chicken

Mushroom Burgers

Map

More near Metairie to explore

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

Mandeville

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Kenner

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Gretna

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Slidell

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Harvey

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Chalmette

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Marrero

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

La Place

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

Hammond

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Houma

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Baton Rouge

Avg 4.4 (111 restaurants)

Gulfport

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Hattiesburg

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (855 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (520 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (339 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (228 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (507 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston