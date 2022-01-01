Chicken salad in Metairie
Metairie restaurants that serve chicken salad
SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY
French Press Coffee
3238 Severn Ave, Metairie
|Pesto Chicken Salad
|$10.30
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$8.60
Parran's Poboys
3939B VETERANS BLVD, Metairie
|Grilled Chicken Salad Online
|$13.20
|Blackened Chicken Salad Online
|$15.20
|Fried Chicken Salad Online
|$13.20
French Press Coffee
4205 Airline Hwy, Metairie
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$8.60
|8 oz Chicken Salad
|$6.00
|Chicken Salad Salad
|$8.80
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Blue Line Sandwich Co
2023 Metairie Rd, Metairie
|Thai Chicken Quinoa Salad
|$15.00
grilled sesame-ginger marinated chicken breast over salad of red and white quinoa, edamame, mandarin orange, kale, carrot, and tomato tossed with ginger-soy vinaigrette
|Chicken Salad
|$14.00
field lettuces and sliced tomato with pecan-chicken salad on toasted ciabatta, served with house salad
Izzo's Illegal Burrito
4316 Veterans Blvd., Metairie
|Chicken Salad
|$7.99
Fresh, all-natural chicken breast, marinated in house dressing, chargrilled
|Seasoned Chicken Salad
|$7.99
Fresh, all-natural thigh meat, basted with achiote rub, chargrilled