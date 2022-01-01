Chicken sandwiches in Metairie
Metairie restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about French Press Coffee
SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY
French Press Coffee
3238 Severn Ave, Metairie
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$8.60
More about Atomic Burger
SMOOTHIES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Atomic Burger
3934 Veterans Memorial Blvd, Metairie
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$6.89
A juicy, crispy marvel dressed with pickled cabbage, roasted garlic aioli, and dill pickles. Comes mild or hot.
More about French Press Coffee
French Press Coffee
4205 Airline Hwy, Metairie
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$8.60
More about French Press Coffee
SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY
French Press Coffee
2120 David Dr, Metairie
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$8.60
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$8.10
More about Ruby Slipper Cafe
SANDWICHES
Ruby Slipper Cafe
2700 Metairie Road, Metairie
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Fried chicken topped with cheddar cheese, dressed with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles and mayonnaise on a Brioche bun, served with choice of side
** Try it Sweet Heat Style - fried chicken tossed in a Mike's Hot Honey glaze, no cheese**
More about Joe's Cafe
HAMBURGERS • DONUTS
Joe's Cafe
3616 N Causeway Blvd, Metairie
|Chicken Breakfast Sandwich
|$4.01
Buttermilk biscuit (or other bread choice) and fried chicken. Add egg $1 or add cheese $1
|Fried Chicken Breast Sandwich
|$6.90
Available on toast, biscuit or seeded bun. Croissants available at select locations ($1). All sandwiches can be made as a combo for an additional $2 and includes drink and chips.
More about Moe's Original BBQ
Moe's Original BBQ
1101 N Causeway Blvd., Metairie
|Smoked Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Hot, smoked chicken, pulled from the bone, served as a combination of white and dark meat on a toasted bun with with our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, cool and crisp marinated slaw, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce and pickles