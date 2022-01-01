Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Metairie

Metairie restaurants
Metairie restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

French Press Coffee image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY

French Press Coffee

3238 Severn Ave, Metairie

Avg 3 (81 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.60
More about French Press Coffee
Fried Chicken Sandwich image

SMOOTHIES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Atomic Burger

3934 Veterans Memorial Blvd, Metairie

Avg 4 (395 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Chicken Sandwich$6.89
A juicy, crispy marvel dressed with pickled cabbage, roasted garlic aioli, and dill pickles. Comes mild or hot.
More about Atomic Burger
French Press Coffee image

 

French Press Coffee

4205 Airline Hwy, Metairie

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.60
More about French Press Coffee
French Press Coffee image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY

French Press Coffee

2120 David Dr, Metairie

Avg 4.2 (506 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.60
Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.10
More about French Press Coffee
Fried Chicken Sandwich image

SANDWICHES

Ruby Slipper Cafe

2700 Metairie Road, Metairie

Avg 4.5 (504 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Fried chicken topped with cheddar cheese, dressed with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles and mayonnaise on a Brioche bun, served with choice of side
** Try it Sweet Heat Style - fried chicken tossed in a Mike's Hot Honey glaze, no cheese**
More about Ruby Slipper Cafe
Item pic

HAMBURGERS • DONUTS

Joe's Cafe

3616 N Causeway Blvd, Metairie

Avg 4 (574 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Breakfast Sandwich$4.01
Buttermilk biscuit (or other bread choice) and fried chicken. Add egg $1 or add cheese $1
Fried Chicken Breast Sandwich$6.90
Available on toast, biscuit or seeded bun. Croissants available at select locations ($1). All sandwiches can be made as a combo for an additional $2 and includes drink and chips.
More about Joe's Cafe
Smoked Chicken Sandwich image

 

Moe's Original BBQ

1101 N Causeway Blvd., Metairie

No reviews yet
Smoked Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Hot, smoked chicken, pulled from the bone, served as a combination of white and dark meat on a toasted bun with with our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, cool and crisp marinated slaw, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce and pickles
More about Moe's Original BBQ

