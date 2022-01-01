Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate chip cookies in Metairie

Go
Metairie restaurants
Toast

Metairie restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies

Item pic

 

French Truck Coffee- Whole Foods Veterans

3420 Veterans Blvd @ Whole Foods, Metairie

Avg 5 (1 review)
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.50
More about French Truck Coffee- Whole Foods Veterans
Consumer pic

 

Spitale's Deli

3309 Division Street, Metairie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
1 Dozen Cookies (Chocolate Chip)$12.00
More about Spitale's Deli

Browse other tasty dishes in Metairie

Burritos

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Shumai

Grilled Chicken

French Fries

Mozzarella Sticks

Chicken Sandwiches

Cookies

Map

More near Metairie to explore

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)

Mandeville

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Gretna

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Kenner

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Slidell

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Harvey

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Chalmette

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Marrero

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

La Place

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)

Hammond

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Houma

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Baton Rouge

Avg 4.4 (136 restaurants)

Gulfport

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Hattiesburg

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (975 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (560 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (369 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (254 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (563 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston