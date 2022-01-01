Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Metairie

Go
Metairie restaurants
Toast

Metairie restaurants that serve cookies

French Press Coffee image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY

French Press Coffee

3238 Severn Ave, Metairie

Avg 3 (81 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cookie & Cream La Freeze
Cookie Crisp La Freeze
More about French Press Coffee
Item pic

 

French Truck Coffee

3420 Veterans Blvd @ Whole Foods, Metairie

Avg 5 (1 review)
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.50
More about French Truck Coffee
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Atomic Burger

3934 Veterans Memorial Blvd, Metairie

Avg 4 (395 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cookies n Creme$5.49
More about Atomic Burger
Blue Line Sandwich Co image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Blue Line Sandwich Co

2023 Metairie Rd, Metairie

Avg 4.4 (521 reviews)
Takeout
Giant Cookies (price per)$2.00
Cookie$2.00
More about Blue Line Sandwich Co
Item pic

 

Izzo's Illegal Burrito

4316 Veterans Blvd., Metairie

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cookie$1.25
More about Izzo's Illegal Burrito
French Press Coffee image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY

French Press Coffee

2120 David Dr, Metairie

Avg 4.2 (506 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cookie & Cream La Freeze
More about French Press Coffee

Browse other tasty dishes in Metairie

Shrimp Rolls

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Cinnamon Rolls

Sliders

Muffins

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Tenders

Shumai

Map

More near Metairie to explore

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

Mandeville

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Kenner

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Gretna

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Slidell

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Harvey

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Chalmette

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Marrero

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

La Place

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

Hammond

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Houma

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Baton Rouge

Avg 4.4 (111 restaurants)

Gulfport

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Hattiesburg

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (855 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (520 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (339 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (228 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (507 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston