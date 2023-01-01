Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Crab cakes in
Metairie
/
Metairie
/
Crab Cakes
Metairie restaurants that serve crab cakes
Station 6
105 Metairie-Hammond Hwy, Bucktown
No reviews yet
JUMBO LUMP CRAB CAKE
$20.00
station 6 remoulade
More about Station 6
Spitale's Deli
3309 Division Street, Metairie
No reviews yet
Crab Cake Combo
$16.00
More about Spitale's Deli
