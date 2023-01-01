Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cupcakes in Metairie

Go
Metairie restaurants
Toast

Metairie restaurants that serve cupcakes

French Press Coffee image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY

French Press Coffee House

3238 Severn Ave, Metairie

Avg 3 (81 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Premium Cupcake$2.25
More about French Press Coffee House
Consumer pic

 

Larder Gourmet Market + Eatery

3005 Veterans Memorial Blvd, Metairie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lemon Cupcake$3.50
More about Larder Gourmet Market + Eatery

Browse other tasty dishes in Metairie

Chicken Wraps

Beef Salad

Tomato Soup

Shrimp Tacos

French Toast

Brulee

French Fries

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Metairie to explore

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (292 restaurants)

Mandeville

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Gretna

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Slidell

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Kenner

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Harvey

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Chalmette

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Marrero

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

La Place

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (292 restaurants)

Hammond

Avg 4.7 (19 restaurants)

Houma

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Baton Rouge

Avg 4.4 (159 restaurants)

Gulfport

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Hattiesburg

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1054 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (582 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (417 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (267 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (596 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston