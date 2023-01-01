Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cupcakes in
Metairie
/
Metairie
/
Cupcakes
Metairie restaurants that serve cupcakes
SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY
French Press Coffee House
3238 Severn Ave, Metairie
Avg 3
(81 reviews)
Premium Cupcake
$2.25
More about French Press Coffee House
Larder Gourmet Market + Eatery
3005 Veterans Memorial Blvd, Metairie
No reviews yet
Lemon Cupcake
$3.50
More about Larder Gourmet Market + Eatery
Browse other tasty dishes in Metairie
Chicken Wraps
Beef Salad
Tomato Soup
Shrimp Tacos
French Toast
Brulee
French Fries
Chicken Tenders
More near Metairie to explore
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(292 restaurants)
Mandeville
Avg 4.5
(27 restaurants)
Gretna
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Slidell
Avg 4.2
(12 restaurants)
Kenner
Avg 4.1
(8 restaurants)
Harvey
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Chalmette
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Marrero
Avg 4.1
(5 restaurants)
La Place
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(292 restaurants)
Hammond
Avg 4.7
(19 restaurants)
Houma
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Baton Rouge
Avg 4.4
(159 restaurants)
Gulfport
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Hattiesburg
Avg 4.5
(26 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(1054 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(582 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(417 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(267 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(51 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(596 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston