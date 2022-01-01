Curry in Metairie

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cafe Equator

2920 Severn Avenue, Metairie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Veggie Green Curry (Creamy Version)$13.99
A green coconut curry sauce with sauteed eggplant, bell pepper, bamboo shoots, broccoli, carrots, zucchini and basil <light spicy>
Massaman Curry$13.99
A rich massaman coconut curry sauce with sauteed sweet potatoes, onions, pineapples, and pecans <light spicy>
Veggie Authentic Green Curry$14.99
Authentic street food version, more soupy, less creamy, bold and more flavor-intense herbs, eggplant, bell pepper, bamboo shoots, broccoli, carrots, zucchini and basil <medium spicy>
More about Cafe Equator
Yakuza House

2740 Severn Avenue, Metairie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Curry Ramen$15.00
cha-shu pork, Japanese curry sauce, potatoes, carrots
More about Yakuza House

