Curry in Metairie

Cafe Equator
2920 Severn Avenue, Metairie
|Veggie Green Curry (Creamy Version)
|$13.99
A green coconut curry sauce with sauteed eggplant, bell pepper, bamboo shoots, broccoli, carrots, zucchini and basil <light spicy>
|Massaman Curry
|$13.99
A rich massaman coconut curry sauce with sauteed sweet potatoes, onions, pineapples, and pecans <light spicy>
|Veggie Authentic Green Curry
|$14.99
Authentic street food version, more soupy, less creamy, bold and more flavor-intense herbs, eggplant, bell pepper, bamboo shoots, broccoli, carrots, zucchini and basil <medium spicy>