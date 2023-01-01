Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fettuccine alfredo in Metairie

Metairie restaurants
Metairie restaurants that serve fettuccine alfredo

Parran's Poboys image

 

Parrans Po-boys Metairie - 3939 Veterans Blvd

3939B VETERANS BLVD, Metairie

Blackened Chicken & Fettuccine Alfredo$16.95
Chicken Breast Tenders Seared with Cajun Spices Atop Creamy White Alfredo Sauce with Fettuccine Pasta
Fettuccine Alfredo - Plain$11.95
Creamy White Alfredo Sauce Tossed with Fettuccine Pasta - No Meat Added
Crawfish Fettuccine Alfredo$16.95
Crawfish Tails Tossed in a Creamy White Alfredo Sauce with Fettuccine Pasta
Banner pic

 

Bianka Bar & Lounge - 3434 Veterans Memorial Boulevard

3434 Veterans Memorial Boulevard, Metairie

FETTUCCINE ALFREDO$18.00
