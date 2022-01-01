Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish sandwiches in Metairie

Metairie restaurants
Metairie restaurants that serve fish sandwiches

New Orleans Hamburger & Seafood Company - David Drive image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS

New Orleans Hamburger & Seafood Company-6920 Veterans Memorial Blvd

6920 Veterans Memorial Blvd, Metairie

Avg 4.5 (93 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Fish Sandwich$13.99
Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Tartar Sauce, on Seven Grain Bread
More about New Orleans Hamburger & Seafood Company-6920 Veterans Memorial Blvd
New Orleans Hamburger & Seafood Company - Martin Behrman image

SEAFOOD • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS

New Orleans Hamburger and Seafood Company

817 Veterans Memorial Blvd, Metairie

Avg 3.8 (145 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Fish Sandwich$13.99
Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Tartar Sauce, on Seven Grain Bread
More about New Orleans Hamburger and Seafood Company
Item pic

HAMBURGERS • DONUTS

Joe's Cafe - # 1 Causeway

3616 N Causeway Blvd, Metairie

Avg 4 (574 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Cat Fish Sandwich$8.99
Fried Crispy Catfish with mayo, lettuce, tomato and pickle. Available on toast or seeded bun. All sandwiches can be made on a combo for an additional $2.99 and includes drink and French fries.
More about Joe's Cafe - # 1 Causeway

