Fish sandwiches in Metairie
Metairie restaurants that serve fish sandwiches
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS
New Orleans Hamburger & Seafood Company-6920 Veterans Memorial Blvd
6920 Veterans Memorial Blvd, Metairie
|Grilled Fish Sandwich
|$13.99
Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Tartar Sauce, on Seven Grain Bread
SEAFOOD • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS
New Orleans Hamburger and Seafood Company
817 Veterans Memorial Blvd, Metairie
|Grilled Fish Sandwich
|$13.99
Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Tartar Sauce, on Seven Grain Bread
HAMBURGERS • DONUTS
Joe's Cafe - # 1 Causeway
3616 N Causeway Blvd, Metairie
|Fried Cat Fish Sandwich
|$8.99
Fried Crispy Catfish with mayo, lettuce, tomato and pickle. Available on toast or seeded bun. All sandwiches can be made on a combo for an additional $2.99 and includes drink and French fries.