French toast in Metairie
Metairie restaurants that serve french toast
SANDWICHES
Ruby Slipper Cafe
2700 Metairie Road, Metairie
|Sweet Heat Chicken & French Toast Bites
|$15.00
Fried chicken and fresh strawberries tossed in a Mike's Hot Honey glaze over French toast bites
|APP - French Toast Bites
|$5.50
Brioche-based French toast bites, fried and tossed in cinnamon sugar served with cream cheese icing & praline sauce
|French Toast Bites
|$11.00
Brioche-based French toast bites, fried and tossed in cinnamon sugar, served with cream cheese icing and praline sauce
HAMBURGERS • DONUTS
Joe's Cafe
3616 N Causeway Blvd, Metairie
|French Toast Breakfast
|$8.52
3 slices of Texas toast dipped into our own special French mix, grilled to perfection then topped with powder sugar, Served with 2 eggs, any style and choice of meat, Bacon ham, sausage or smoked sausage.
|Side French Toast
|$3.83
Texas Toast dipped in a rich egg batter, served golden brown and lightly dusted with powdered sugar and served with butter and syrup.