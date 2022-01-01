Fried rice in Metairie
Metairie restaurants that serve fried rice
Cafe Equator
2920 Severn Avenue, Metairie
|Veggie Ultimate Fried Rice
|$13.99
Sauteed jasmine rice with yellow onions, tomatoes, carrots, broccoli, zucchini and peas <mild>
|Basil Fried Rice
|$12.99
Sauteed spiced jasmine rice with bell pepper, yellow onions, zucchini and basil <medium spicy>
|Equator Fried Rice
|$14.99
Sauteed lighly spiced jasmine rice with shrimp, pineapple, carrots, onions and cashew nut <light spicy>
Gogi Korean Restaurant
4620 Veterans Memorial Blvd, Metairie
|Gogi Fried Rice
|$9.99
Fried Rice the Gogi Way! Due to demand by our regulars. We have put our staff lunch favorite on the menu officially. Fried rice the way Koreans eat it in Korea. Traditional fried rice with Ramen noodles and some spicy kick. Add beef or kimchi to make it your own!