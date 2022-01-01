Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Metairie

Metairie restaurants
Metairie restaurants that serve fried rice

Main pic

 

Cafe Equator

2920 Severn Avenue, Metairie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Veggie Ultimate Fried Rice$13.99
Sauteed jasmine rice with yellow onions, tomatoes, carrots, broccoli, zucchini and peas <mild>
Basil Fried Rice$12.99
Sauteed spiced jasmine rice with bell pepper, yellow onions, zucchini and basil <medium spicy>
Equator Fried Rice$14.99
Sauteed lighly spiced jasmine rice with shrimp, pineapple, carrots, onions and cashew nut <light spicy>
More about Cafe Equator
Banner pic

 

Gogi Korean Restaurant

4620 Veterans Memorial Blvd, Metairie

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Gogi Fried Rice$9.99
Fried Rice the Gogi Way! Due to demand by our regulars. We have put our staff lunch favorite on the menu officially. Fried rice the way Koreans eat it in Korea. Traditional fried rice with Ramen noodles and some spicy kick. Add beef or kimchi to make it your own!
More about Gogi Korean Restaurant

