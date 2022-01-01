Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Hummus in
Metairie
/
Metairie
/
Hummus
Metairie restaurants that serve hummus
Spitale's Deli
3309 Division Street, Metairie
No reviews yet
Hummus & Pita
$8.00
More about Spitale's Deli
Byblos Restaurant - 1501 Metairie Road
1501 Metairie Road, Metairie
No reviews yet
Mediterranean Hummus
$12.00
sundried tomatoes, roasted garlic, kalamata olives, feta cheese, evoo
More about Byblos Restaurant - 1501 Metairie Road
Browse other tasty dishes in Metairie
Tacos
Chili
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Edamame
Mozzarella Sticks
Fried Chicken Sandwiches
Brulee
Burritos
More near Metairie to explore
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(266 restaurants)
Mandeville
Avg 4.5
(26 restaurants)
Gretna
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Kenner
Avg 4.1
(10 restaurants)
Slidell
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
Harvey
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Chalmette
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Marrero
Avg 4.1
(4 restaurants)
La Place
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(266 restaurants)
Hammond
Avg 4.3
(19 restaurants)
Houma
Avg 4.4
(15 restaurants)
Baton Rouge
Avg 4.4
(141 restaurants)
Gulfport
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Hattiesburg
Avg 4.4
(29 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(1004 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(573 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(380 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(259 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(51 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(575 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston