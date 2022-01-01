Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Karaage in Metairie

Go
Metairie restaurants
Toast

Metairie restaurants that serve karaage

Consumer pic

 

Yakuza House

2740 Severn Avenue, Metairie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Karaage$7.00
bite-size fried chicken, yuzu jalapeno kewpie
More about Yakuza House
Little Tokyo Causeway image

 

Little Tokyo Restaurant Causeway

2300 N. Causeway Blvd., Metairie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Karaage$8.95
More about Little Tokyo Restaurant Causeway

Browse other tasty dishes in Metairie

Poboy

Chicken Parmesan Sandwiches

Philly Cheesesteaks

Hot Chocolate

Spaghetti And Meatballs

Pancakes

Fish Sandwiches

Spaghetti

Map

More near Metairie to explore

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)

Mandeville

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Gretna

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Kenner

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Slidell

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Harvey

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Chalmette

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Marrero

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

La Place

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)

Hammond

Avg 4.7 (17 restaurants)

Houma

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Baton Rouge

Avg 4.4 (141 restaurants)

Gulfport

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Hattiesburg

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (976 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (549 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (373 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (247 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (569 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston