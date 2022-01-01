Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Key lime pies in Metairie

Metairie restaurants
Metairie restaurants that serve key lime pies

Acme Oyster House image

SEAFOOD

Acme Oyster House

3000 Veterans Blvd., Metairie

Avg 4.3 (1706 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Key Lime Pie$5.49
More about Acme Oyster House
Byblos Restaurant image

 

Byblos Restaurant

1501 Metairie Road, Metairie

No reviews yet
Takeout
Key Lime Pie$8.00
baked in-house, graham cracker pecan crust, whipped cream
More about Byblos Restaurant

