Lobsters in Metairie

Metairie restaurants
Metairie restaurants that serve lobsters

Banner pic

 

Yakuza House

2740 Severn Avenue, Metairie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Steamed Lobster Temaki$10.00
truffle kewpie, sprouts
More about Yakuza House
Blue Line Sandwich Co image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Blue Line Sandwich Co - Metairie Rd.

2023 Metairie Rd, Metairie

Avg 4.4 (521 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Roll$25.00
More about Blue Line Sandwich Co - Metairie Rd.

