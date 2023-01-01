Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Lobsters in
Metairie
/
Metairie
/
Lobsters
Metairie restaurants that serve lobsters
Yakuza House
2740 Severn Avenue, Metairie
No reviews yet
Steamed Lobster Temaki
$10.00
truffle kewpie, sprouts
More about Yakuza House
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Blue Line Sandwich Co - Metairie Rd.
2023 Metairie Rd, Metairie
Avg 4.4
(521 reviews)
Lobster Roll
$25.00
More about Blue Line Sandwich Co - Metairie Rd.
