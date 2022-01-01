Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Marble cake in Metairie

Go
Metairie restaurants
Toast

Metairie restaurants that serve marble cake

French Press Coffee image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY

French Press Coffee House

3238 Severn Ave, Metairie

Avg 3 (81 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Sugar Free Marble Cake La Freeze$0.00
More about French Press Coffee House
French Press Coffee image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY

French Press Coffee House

2120 David Dr, Metairie

Avg 4.2 (506 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Sugar Free Marble Cake Latte$0.00
More about French Press Coffee House

Browse other tasty dishes in Metairie

Sweet Potato Fries

Beef Salad

Cake

Edamame

Hummus

Turkey Clubs

Calamari

French Fries

Map

More near Metairie to explore

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (266 restaurants)

Mandeville

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Gretna

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Kenner

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Slidell

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Harvey

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Chalmette

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Marrero

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

La Place

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (266 restaurants)

Hammond

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Houma

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Baton Rouge

Avg 4.4 (141 restaurants)

Gulfport

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Hattiesburg

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1004 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (573 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (380 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (259 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (575 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston