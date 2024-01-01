Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Meat pies in Metairie

Metairie restaurants
Metairie restaurants that serve meat pies

Acme Oyster House image

SEAFOOD

Acme Oyster House - Metairie

3000 Veterans Blvd., Metairie

Avg 4.3 (1706 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Meat Pies$6.99
More about Acme Oyster House - Metairie
Item pic

HAMBURGERS • DONUTS

Joe's Cafe - # 1 Causeway

3616 N Causeway Blvd, Metairie

Avg 4 (574 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
(1) Meat Pie$2.99
More about Joe's Cafe - # 1 Causeway

