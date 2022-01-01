Pancakes in Metairie
Metairie restaurants that serve pancakes
More about Blue Line Sandwich Co
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Blue Line Sandwich Co
2023 Metairie Rd, Metairie
|Pancakes
|$11.00
topped with fresh berries or bananas, served with warm maple syrup and bacon/sausage/ham
|One Gluten Free Pancake
|$6.00
|One Pancake
|$5.00
one pancake, served with fresh berries/banana. lightly covered in powdered sugar and served with warm maple syrup
More about Ruby Slipper Cafe
SANDWICHES
Ruby Slipper Cafe
2700 Metairie Road, Metairie
|Bacon Praline Pancakes
|$12.50
Our Classic Buttermilk Pancakes filled with Applewood-Smoked Bacon and Toasted Pecans, topped with a warm brown sugar & butter caramel sauce. Served with applewood-smoked bacon and an orange slice
|Classic Buttermilk Pancakes
|$10.50
Our Classic Buttermilk Pancakes topped with a scoop of cane syrup butter, served with applewood-smoked bacon and an orange slice
|Cinnamon Swirl Pancakes
|$12.50
Our Classic Buttermilk Pancakes filled with cinnamon & sugar, finished with vanilla cream cheese icing. Served with applewood-smoked bacon and an orange slice
More about Riccobono's Peppermill
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Riccobono's Peppermill
3524 Severn Ave, Metairie
|Plain Waffle or Pancake
|$8.00
Served with whipped butter or syrup