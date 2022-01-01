Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pancakes in Metairie

Metairie restaurants that serve pancakes

Item pic

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Blue Line Sandwich Co

2023 Metairie Rd, Metairie

Avg 4.4 (521 reviews)
Takeout
Pancakes$11.00
topped with fresh berries or bananas, served with warm maple syrup and bacon/sausage/ham
One Gluten Free Pancake$6.00
One Pancake$5.00
one pancake, served with fresh berries/banana. lightly covered in powdered sugar and served with warm maple syrup
More about Blue Line Sandwich Co
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Ruby Slipper Cafe

2700 Metairie Road, Metairie

Avg 4.5 (504 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bacon Praline Pancakes$12.50
Our Classic Buttermilk Pancakes filled with Applewood-Smoked Bacon and Toasted Pecans, topped with a warm brown sugar & butter caramel sauce. Served with applewood-smoked bacon and an orange slice
Classic Buttermilk Pancakes$10.50
Our Classic Buttermilk Pancakes topped with a scoop of cane syrup butter, served with applewood-smoked bacon and an orange slice
Cinnamon Swirl Pancakes$12.50
Our Classic Buttermilk Pancakes filled with cinnamon & sugar, finished with vanilla cream cheese icing. Served with applewood-smoked bacon and an orange slice
More about Ruby Slipper Cafe
Riccobono's Peppermill image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Riccobono's Peppermill

3524 Severn Ave, Metairie

Avg 4.2 (602 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Plain Waffle or Pancake$8.00
Served with whipped butter or syrup
More about Riccobono's Peppermill
Pancake Breakfast image

HAMBURGERS • DONUTS

Joe's Cafe

3616 N Causeway Blvd, Metairie

Avg 4 (574 reviews)
Takeout
Pancake Breakfast$8.78
2 buttermilk pancakes, 2 eggs. Choice of sausage, smoked sausage, bacon or ham. (Upcharge for other meat options)
Side Single Pancake$2.18
More about Joe's Cafe

