Pies in
Metairie
/
Metairie
/
Pies
Metairie restaurants that serve pies
SEAFOOD
Acme Oyster House
3000 Veterans Blvd., Metairie
Avg 4.3
(1706 reviews)
Key Lime Pie
$5.49
More about Acme Oyster House
Byblos Restaurant
1501 Metairie Road, Metairie
No reviews yet
Key Lime Pie
$8.00
baked in-house, graham cracker pecan crust, whipped cream
More about Byblos Restaurant
