Pork chops in Metairie
Metairie restaurants that serve pork chops
More about Station 6
Station 6
105 Metairie-Hammond Hwy, Bucktown
|DUROC PORK CHOP
|$29.00
14 oz duroc pork chop, bourbon sweet mash, bbq pork glaze
More about Joe's Cafe - # 1 Causeway
HAMBURGERS • DONUTS
Joe's Cafe - # 1 Causeway
3616 N Causeway Blvd, Metairie
|Double Pork Chop Breakfast
|$12.99
Grilled or Fried double pork chop, 2 eggs, grits or hash browns with bread choice of either Biscuit or Toast. You can also choose Croissant or Bagel of your choice for 1.49 upcharge.
|Side Pork Chop
|$6.29
Single Pork Chop Grilled or Fried
|Single Pork Chop Breakfast
|$9.99
Grilled or Fried single pork chop, 2 eggs, grits or hash browns with bread of choice.