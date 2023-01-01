Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork chops in Metairie

Go
Metairie restaurants
Toast

Metairie restaurants that serve pork chops

Banner pic

 

Station 6

105 Metairie-Hammond Hwy, Bucktown

No reviews yet
Takeout
DUROC PORK CHOP$29.00
14 oz duroc pork chop, bourbon sweet mash, bbq pork glaze
More about Station 6
Double Pork Chop Breakfast image

HAMBURGERS • DONUTS

Joe's Cafe - # 1 Causeway

3616 N Causeway Blvd, Metairie

Avg 4 (574 reviews)
Takeout
Double Pork Chop Breakfast$12.99
Grilled or Fried double pork chop, 2 eggs, grits or hash browns with bread choice of either Biscuit or Toast. You can also choose Croissant or Bagel of your choice for 1.49 upcharge.
Side Pork Chop$6.29
Single Pork Chop Grilled or Fried
Single Pork Chop Breakfast$9.99
Grilled or Fried single pork chop, 2 eggs, grits or hash browns with bread of choice.
More about Joe's Cafe - # 1 Causeway

Browse other tasty dishes in Metairie

Edamame

Fried Pickles

Mushroom Burgers

Fried Chicken Salad

Teriyaki Salmon

Shrimp Salad

Pancakes

Turkey Clubs

Map

More near Metairie to explore

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (298 restaurants)

Mandeville

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Gretna

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Slidell

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Kenner

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Harvey

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Chalmette

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Marrero

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

La Place

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (298 restaurants)

Hammond

Avg 4.7 (21 restaurants)

Houma

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Baton Rouge

Avg 4.4 (163 restaurants)

Gulfport

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Hattiesburg

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1072 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (587 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (426 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (611 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston