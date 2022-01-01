Quesadillas in Metairie
Izzo's Illegal Burrito
4316 Veterans Blvd., Metairie
|Veggie Quesadilla
|$7.75
Choice of marinated grilled mushrooms, or fresh guacamole, or sliced avocado
|Pork Quesadilla
|$8.25
Braised pork shoulder, rubbed with garlic, chile de arbol, finished with Coca-Cola® glaze
|Steak Quesadilla
|$8.50
Chargrilled sirloin steak seasoned with fajita dry rub
HAMBURGERS • DONUTS
Joe's Cafe
3616 N Causeway Blvd, Metairie
|Breakfast Quesadilla
|$5.48
Scrambled eggs, cheese, and meat, served on a flour tortilla. Comes with one sour cream and one salsa
|Quesadilla
|$5.99
Shredded cheddar cheese and choice of steak, grilled turkey, grilled shrimp or grilled chicken on a flour tortilla.