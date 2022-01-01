Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Metairie

Metairie restaurants
Metairie restaurants that serve quesadillas

Izzo's Illegal Burrito

4316 Veterans Blvd., Metairie

No reviews yet
Takeout
Veggie Quesadilla$7.75
Choice of marinated grilled mushrooms, or fresh guacamole, or sliced avocado
Pork Quesadilla$8.25
Braised pork shoulder, rubbed with garlic, chile de arbol, finished with Coca-Cola® glaze
Steak Quesadilla$8.50
Chargrilled sirloin steak seasoned with fajita dry rub
More about Izzo's Illegal Burrito
HAMBURGERS • DONUTS

Joe's Cafe

3616 N Causeway Blvd, Metairie

Avg 4 (574 reviews)
Takeout
Breakfast Quesadilla$5.48
Scrambled eggs, cheese, and meat, served on a flour tortilla. Comes with one sour cream and one salsa
Quesadilla$5.99
Shredded cheddar cheese and choice of steak, grilled turkey, grilled shrimp or grilled chicken on a flour tortilla.
More about Joe's Cafe

