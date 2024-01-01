Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Roti in Metairie

Metairie restaurants
Metairie restaurants that serve roti

YaYa’s Thai Street Fusion - Located Inside Brewski's Bar & Grill

2205 David Drive, Metairie

Roti with Massaman Sauce$8.95
Our Roti with Massaman Sauce is a must-try! The warm, sweet, soft bread complements our best tasting Massaman Curry
Cafe Equator

2920 Severn Avenue, Metairie

Home-Made Roti with Curry Sauce$8.00
2 Swirly layered roti flatbreads, our made in-house buttery roti served with your choice of creamy coconut curry sauce < light spicy >
Homemade Roti$2.50
1 swirly layered flatbread, our made in-house buttery roti made fresh daily.
Roti$2.50
1 Layered Flatbread (Paratha)
