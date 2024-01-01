Roti in Metairie
Metairie restaurants that serve roti
YaYa's Thai Street Fusion - Located Inside Brewski's Bar & Grill
YaYa’s Thai Street Fusion - Located Inside Brewski's Bar & Grill
2205 David Drive, Metairie
|Roti with Massaman Sauce
|$8.95
Our Roti with Massaman Sauce is a must-try! The warm, sweet, soft bread complements our best tasting Massaman Curry
Cafe Equator
Cafe Equator
2920 Severn Avenue, Metairie
|Home-Made Roti with Curry Sauce
|$8.00
2 Swirly layered roti flatbreads, our made in-house buttery roti served with your choice of creamy coconut curry sauce < light spicy >
|Homemade Roti
|$2.50
1 swirly layered flatbread, our made in-house buttery roti made fresh daily.
|Roti
|$2.50
1 Layered Flatbread (Paratha)