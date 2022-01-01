Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Shumai in
Metairie
/
Metairie
/
Shumai
Metairie restaurants that serve shumai
Cafe Equator
2920 Severn Avenue, Metairie
No reviews yet
Shumai (Pork)
$6.99
Minced pork, onions, ginger, sesame oil, garlic <mild>
More about Cafe Equator
Little Tokyo Causeway
2300 N. Causeway Blvd., Metairie
No reviews yet
Jumbo Shrimp Shumai
$9.95
More about Little Tokyo Causeway
