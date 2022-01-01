Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sliders in Metairie

Metairie restaurants
Metairie restaurants that serve sliders

Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Fat Boy's Pizza

2565 Metairie Rd, Metairie

Avg 4.3 (1297 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Meatball Sliders$10.99
More about Fat Boy's Pizza
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Atomic Burger

3934 Veterans Memorial Blvd, Metairie

Avg 4 (395 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Slider Solo$2.99
Pick your favorite! One all-beef slider makes a great snack.
Slider Trio$7.99
For the adventurous! Grab any three of our all beef sliders.
MILD CHICKEN SLIDER BOX$23.99
A shareable box of 9 Mild fried chicken sliders.
More about Atomic Burger

