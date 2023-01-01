Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Squid salad in Metairie

Metairie restaurants
Metairie restaurants that serve squid salad

Yakuza House

2740 Severn Avenue, Metairie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Squid Salad$6.00
on bed of spring mix
More about Yakuza House
Little Tokyo Restaurant Causeway

2300 N. Causeway Blvd., Metairie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Squid Salad$6.75
More about Little Tokyo Restaurant Causeway

