Squid salad in
Metairie
/
Metairie
/
Squid Salad
Metairie restaurants that serve squid salad
Yakuza House
2740 Severn Avenue, Metairie
No reviews yet
Squid Salad
$6.00
on bed of spring mix
More about Yakuza House
Little Tokyo Restaurant Causeway
2300 N. Causeway Blvd., Metairie
No reviews yet
Squid Salad
$6.75
More about Little Tokyo Restaurant Causeway
