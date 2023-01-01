Super burritos in Metairie
Metairie restaurants that serve super burritos
More about Felipes Taqueria - Metairie
Felipes Taqueria - Metairie
2004 Metairie Road, Metairie
|Super Burrito
|$10.75
12" flour tortilla, rolled with your
choice of protein and toppings
More about Izzo's Illegal Burrito - Metairie
Izzo's Illegal Burrito - Metairie
4316 Veterans Blvd., Metairie
|Super Beef Burrito
|$8.55
Fresh ground beef, simmered with Mexican spices and tomato puree
|Super Seasoned Chicken Burrito
|$8.25
Fresh, all-natural thigh meat, basted with achiote rub, chargrilled
|Super Steak Burrito
|$9.10
Chargrilled sirloin steak seasoned with fajita dry rub