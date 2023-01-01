Super burritos in Metairie

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Felipes Taqueria - Metairie

2004 Metairie Road, Metairie

No reviews yet
Takeout
Super Burrito$10.75
12" flour tortilla, rolled with your
choice of protein and toppings
More about Felipes Taqueria - Metairie
Item pic

 

Izzo's Illegal Burrito - Metairie

4316 Veterans Blvd., Metairie

No reviews yet
Takeout
Super Beef Burrito$8.55
Fresh ground beef, simmered with Mexican spices and tomato puree
Super Seasoned Chicken Burrito$8.25
Fresh, all-natural thigh meat, basted with achiote rub, chargrilled
Super Steak Burrito$9.10
Chargrilled sirloin steak seasoned with fajita dry rub
More about Izzo's Illegal Burrito - Metairie

