Taco salad in Metairie

Felipes Taqueria - Metairie
2004 Metairie Road, Metairie
|Taco Salad
|$10.75
a crunchy tortilla shell with lettuce
or cabbage, your choice of protein
and toppings, served with tequila
lime or chipotle ranch dressing
|Spicy Taco Salad⭐
|$10.95
crunchy tortilla shell with chicken tinga, cabbage, lettuce, black beans, corn, pico, Jack cheese, baja sauce, guacamole, served with chipotle ranch dressing