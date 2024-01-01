Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taco salad in Metairie

Metairie restaurants
Metairie restaurants that serve taco salad

Felipes Taqueria - Metairie

2004 Metairie Road, Metairie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Taco Salad$10.75
a crunchy tortilla shell with lettuce
or cabbage, your choice of protein
and toppings, served with tequila
lime or chipotle ranch dressing
Spicy Taco Salad⭐$10.95
crunchy tortilla shell with chicken tinga, cabbage, lettuce, black beans, corn, pico, Jack cheese, baja sauce, guacamole, served with chipotle ranch dressing
Zocalo

2051 Metairie Road, Metairie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Taco Salad$12.00
Black beans, avocado, corn, pico, cotija, lettuce, red onions. Agave lime vinagreta
