Teriyaki salmon in
Metairie
/
Metairie
/
Teriyaki Salmon
Metairie restaurants that serve teriyaki salmon
Yakuza House
2740 Severn Avenue, Metairie
No reviews yet
Salmon Teriyaki
$16.00
steamed broccoli, cabbage
More about Yakuza House
Little Tokyo Restaurant Causeway
2300 N. Causeway Blvd., Metairie
No reviews yet
Salmon Teriyaki Lunch
$12.00
Salmon Teriyaki Dinner
$20.00
More about Little Tokyo Restaurant Causeway
