Thai salad in Metairie

YaYa’s Thai Street Fusion - Located Inside Brewski's Bar & Grill
2205 David Drive, Metairie
|Thai Papaya Salad (Somtam)
|$12.95
It is a refreshing and vibrant Thai salad that bursts with flavor. It combines shredded green papaya, roasted peanuts, tangy lime juice, savory fish sauce and fiery chilies.
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Blue Line Sandwich Co - Metairie Rd.
2023 Metairie Rd, Metairie
|Thai Chicken Quinoa Salad
|$18.00
grilled sesame-ginger marinated chicken breast over salad of red and white quinoa, edamame, mandarin orange, kale, carrot, and tomato tossed with ginger-soy vinaigrette