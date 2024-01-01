Thai salad in Metairie

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Metairie restaurants that serve thai salad

Item pic

 

YaYa’s Thai Street Fusion - Located Inside Brewski's Bar & Grill

2205 David Drive, Metairie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Thai Papaya Salad (Somtam)$12.95
It is a refreshing and vibrant Thai salad that bursts with flavor. It combines shredded green papaya, roasted peanuts, tangy lime juice, savory fish sauce and fiery chilies.
More about YaYa’s Thai Street Fusion - Located Inside Brewski's Bar & Grill
Item pic

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Blue Line Sandwich Co - Metairie Rd.

2023 Metairie Rd, Metairie

Avg 4.4 (521 reviews)
Takeout
Thai Chicken Quinoa Salad$18.00
grilled sesame-ginger marinated chicken breast over salad of red and white quinoa, edamame, mandarin orange, kale, carrot, and tomato tossed with ginger-soy vinaigrette
More about Blue Line Sandwich Co - Metairie Rd.

