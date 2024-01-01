Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Thai tea in Metairie

Metairie restaurants
Metairie restaurants that serve thai tea

Main pic

 

Cafe Equator

2920 Severn Avenue, Metairie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Thai Tea Large$6.00
20 oz. , Iced sweetened spiced Thai tea with cream (no refills)
More about Cafe Equator
Consumer pic

 

Ba chi kitchen and bar - 3547 18th st

3547 18th st, Metairie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Thai tea without tapioca$7.50
More about Ba chi kitchen and bar - 3547 18th st

