Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna sandwiches in Metairie

Go
Metairie restaurants
Toast

Metairie restaurants that serve tuna sandwiches

French Press Coffee image

 

French Press Coffee House

4205 Airline Hwy, Metairie

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tuna Salad Sandwich$8.60
More about French Press Coffee House
Little Tokyo Causeway image

 

Little Tokyo Restaurant Causeway

2300 N. Causeway Blvd., Metairie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tuna Sandwich$17.25
More about Little Tokyo Restaurant Causeway

Browse other tasty dishes in Metairie

Gyoza

Chicken Tenders

Cinnamon Rolls

Hot Chocolate

Shrimp Salad

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Curry

Chicken Katsu

Map

More near Metairie to explore

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (264 restaurants)

Mandeville

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Gretna

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Kenner

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Slidell

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Harvey

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Chalmette

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Marrero

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

La Place

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (264 restaurants)

Hammond

Avg 4.7 (17 restaurants)

Houma

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Baton Rouge

Avg 4.4 (143 restaurants)

Gulfport

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Hattiesburg

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (984 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (559 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (369 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (248 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (575 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston