Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Tuna sandwiches in
Metairie
/
Metairie
/
Tuna Sandwiches
Metairie restaurants that serve tuna sandwiches
French Press Coffee House
4205 Airline Hwy, Metairie
No reviews yet
Tuna Salad Sandwich
$8.60
More about French Press Coffee House
Little Tokyo Restaurant Causeway
2300 N. Causeway Blvd., Metairie
No reviews yet
Tuna Sandwich
$17.25
More about Little Tokyo Restaurant Causeway
Browse other tasty dishes in Metairie
Gyoza
Chicken Tenders
Cinnamon Rolls
Hot Chocolate
Shrimp Salad
Fried Chicken Sandwiches
Curry
Chicken Katsu
More near Metairie to explore
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(264 restaurants)
Mandeville
Avg 4.5
(26 restaurants)
Gretna
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Kenner
Avg 4.1
(9 restaurants)
Slidell
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
Harvey
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Chalmette
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Marrero
Avg 4.1
(5 restaurants)
La Place
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(264 restaurants)
Hammond
Avg 4.7
(17 restaurants)
Houma
Avg 4.4
(15 restaurants)
Baton Rouge
Avg 4.4
(143 restaurants)
Gulfport
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Hattiesburg
Avg 4.5
(25 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(984 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(559 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(369 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(248 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(49 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(575 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston