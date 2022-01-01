Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Waffles in Metairie

Go
Metairie restaurants
Toast

Metairie restaurants that serve waffles

Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Fat Boy's Pizza

2565 Metairie Rd, Metairie

Avg 4.3 (1297 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Waffle Fries Basket$4.99
Small Loaded Waffle Fries$5.99
Large Loaded Waffle Fries$10.99
More about Fat Boy's Pizza
Item pic

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Blue Line Sandwich Co

2023 Metairie Rd, Metairie

Avg 4.4 (521 reviews)
Takeout
Kid Waffle$5.00
two waffle triangles, lightly covered in powdered sugar, with a piece of pecan smoked bacon, served with warm maple syrup
Duck-Duck-Goose Waffle$16.00
belgian waffle, confit local duck & sweet potato hash, topped with foie gras butter, two eggs cooked to order, powdered sugar and cane syrup drizzle
Gluten Free Waffle$11.00
More about Blue Line Sandwich Co
Riccobono's Peppermill image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Riccobono's Peppermill

3524 Severn Ave, Metairie

Avg 4.2 (602 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Plain Waffle or Pancake$8.00
Served with whipped butter or syrup
More about Riccobono's Peppermill
Item pic

HAMBURGERS • DONUTS

Joe's Cafe

3616 N Causeway Blvd, Metairie

Avg 4 (574 reviews)
Takeout
Buttermilk Waffle$3.85
1 Belgian buttermilk waffle with butter and syrup. Try one of our delicious toppings.
Chicken & Waffle$9.88
Joes version of a sweet buttermilk waffle topped with homemade chicken strips-
Waffle Burger$13.18
Half-pound of ground chuck grilled to perfection, topped with 2 slices of smoked bacon, one fried-hard egg served on a malted waffle.
More about Joe's Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Metairie

Burritos

French Fries

Shrimp Salad

Cappuccino

Pies

Bubble Tea

Cake

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Map

More near Metairie to explore

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

Mandeville

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Kenner

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Gretna

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Slidell

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Harvey

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Chalmette

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Marrero

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

La Place

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

Hammond

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Houma

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Baton Rouge

Avg 4.4 (111 restaurants)

Gulfport

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Hattiesburg

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (855 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (520 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (339 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (228 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (507 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston