Waffles in Metairie
Metairie restaurants that serve waffles
More about Fat Boy's Pizza
PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Fat Boy's Pizza
2565 Metairie Rd, Metairie
|Waffle Fries Basket
|$4.99
|Small Loaded Waffle Fries
|$5.99
|Large Loaded Waffle Fries
|$10.99
More about Blue Line Sandwich Co
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Blue Line Sandwich Co
2023 Metairie Rd, Metairie
|Kid Waffle
|$5.00
two waffle triangles, lightly covered in powdered sugar, with a piece of pecan smoked bacon, served with warm maple syrup
|Duck-Duck-Goose Waffle
|$16.00
belgian waffle, confit local duck & sweet potato hash, topped with foie gras butter, two eggs cooked to order, powdered sugar and cane syrup drizzle
|Gluten Free Waffle
|$11.00
More about Riccobono's Peppermill
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Riccobono's Peppermill
3524 Severn Ave, Metairie
|Plain Waffle or Pancake
|$8.00
Served with whipped butter or syrup
More about Joe's Cafe
HAMBURGERS • DONUTS
Joe's Cafe
3616 N Causeway Blvd, Metairie
|Buttermilk Waffle
|$3.85
1 Belgian buttermilk waffle with butter and syrup. Try one of our delicious toppings.
|Chicken & Waffle
|$9.88
Joes version of a sweet buttermilk waffle topped with homemade chicken strips-
|Waffle Burger
|$13.18
Half-pound of ground chuck grilled to perfection, topped with 2 slices of smoked bacon, one fried-hard egg served on a malted waffle.