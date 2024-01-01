Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Yakisoba in Metairie

Go
Metairie restaurants
Toast

Metairie restaurants that serve yakisoba

Banner pic

 

Yakuza House

2740 Severn Avenue, Metairie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Yakisoba$0.00
buckwheat noodles stir-fried with mixed veggies
More about Yakuza House
YakiSoba image

 

Little Tokyo Restaurant Causeway

2300 N. Causeway Blvd., Metairie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
YakiSoba$12.95
More about Little Tokyo Restaurant Causeway

Browse other tasty dishes in Metairie

Tomato Soup

Nachos

Spaghetti And Meatballs

Chef Salad

Mozzarella Sticks

Mushroom Burgers

Shrimp Wraps

Apple Fritters

Map

More near Metairie to explore

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (346 restaurants)

Mandeville

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Slidell

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Gretna

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Kenner

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Marrero

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Harvey

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Chalmette

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

La Place

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (346 restaurants)

Hammond

Avg 4.7 (25 restaurants)

Houma

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Baton Rouge

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Gulfport

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Hattiesburg

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1308 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (736 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (494 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (310 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (705 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston