Yakisoba in
Metairie
/
Metairie
/
Yakisoba
Metairie restaurants that serve yakisoba
Yakuza House
2740 Severn Avenue, Metairie
No reviews yet
Yakisoba
$0.00
buckwheat noodles stir-fried with mixed veggies
More about Yakuza House
Little Tokyo Restaurant Causeway
2300 N. Causeway Blvd., Metairie
No reviews yet
YakiSoba
$12.95
More about Little Tokyo Restaurant Causeway
