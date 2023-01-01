Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Metamora restaurants you'll love

Metamora restaurants
  Metamora

Metamora's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Italian
Italian
Salad
Salad
Must-try Metamora restaurants

Michael's Italian Feast image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SUBS

Michael's Italian Feast - Germantown Hills

605 Upper Ten Mile Creek Rd, Germantown Hills

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mike's Sub$10.59
16"
3 Mike's Subs for 26.99$26.99
16"
Spaghetti Family Feast$27.99
CARRY OUT ONLY
Feast includes 1/2 gallon Spaghetti, 16" Mikes Sub, 16" Garlic Bread, 2 Liter Soda or Fresh Bread.
More about Michael's Italian Feast - Germantown Hills
Germantown Grille image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS

Germantown Grille - 505 Ten Mile Creek Rd.

505 Ten Mile Creek Rd., Germantown Hills

Avg 4.5 (793 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Hamburger$8.49
1/2 burger. Add anything you'd like.
Tenderloin$9.99
Cut, tenderized and breaded in house and deep fried to perfection. Served on a toasted bun.
Cheeseballs$8.49
Rich, creamy and deep fried served with ranch.
More about Germantown Grille - 505 Ten Mile Creek Rd.
The Bakery Bar - 719 Devon Dr

719 Devon Dr, Germantown Hills

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about The Bakery Bar - 719 Devon Dr

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Metamora

Caesar Salad

Chef Salad

Caesar Salad

Chef Salad

More near Metamora to explore

Peoria

Avg 4.2 (33 restaurants)

Bloomington

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

Normal

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

East Peoria

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Peoria Heights

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Peru

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Morton

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
