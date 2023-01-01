Metamora restaurants you'll love
Must-try Metamora restaurants
More about Michael's Italian Feast - Germantown Hills
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SUBS
Michael's Italian Feast - Germantown Hills
605 Upper Ten Mile Creek Rd, Germantown Hills
|Popular items
|Mike's Sub
|$10.59
16"
|3 Mike's Subs for 26.99
|$26.99
16"
|Spaghetti Family Feast
|$27.99
CARRY OUT ONLY
Feast includes 1/2 gallon Spaghetti, 16" Mikes Sub, 16" Garlic Bread, 2 Liter Soda or Fresh Bread.
More about Germantown Grille - 505 Ten Mile Creek Rd.
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS
Germantown Grille - 505 Ten Mile Creek Rd.
505 Ten Mile Creek Rd., Germantown Hills
|Popular items
|Hamburger
|$8.49
1/2 burger. Add anything you'd like.
|Tenderloin
|$9.99
Cut, tenderized and breaded in house and deep fried to perfection. Served on a toasted bun.
|Cheeseballs
|$8.49
Rich, creamy and deep fried served with ranch.
More about The Bakery Bar - 719 Devon Dr
The Bakery Bar - 719 Devon Dr
719 Devon Dr, Germantown Hills