Nachos in Metamora

Metamora restaurants
Metamora restaurants that serve nachos

Germantown Grille image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS

Germantown Grille - 505 Ten Mile Creek Rd.

505 Ten Mile Creek Rd., Germantown Hills

Avg 4.5 (793 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Super Nachos$10.99
Deep fried corn tortilla chips smothered in cheese sauce, taco meat, onion, green pepper, tomato and shredded cheeses.
Served with sour cream and salsa.
Sub pulled pork for $1.50
More about Germantown Grille - 505 Ten Mile Creek Rd.
Banner pic

 

Blue Margaritas - Germantown Hills

105 Elizabeth Pointe Drive, Germantown Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Nachos Supremos$14.00
A bed of fresh chips covered with white cheese sauce. Topped with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and jalapeños. Choose ground beef or chicken
More about Blue Margaritas - Germantown Hills

