Nachos in Metamora
Metamora restaurants that serve nachos
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS
Germantown Grille - 505 Ten Mile Creek Rd.
505 Ten Mile Creek Rd., Germantown Hills
|Super Nachos
|$10.99
Deep fried corn tortilla chips smothered in cheese sauce, taco meat, onion, green pepper, tomato and shredded cheeses.
Served with sour cream and salsa.
Sub pulled pork for $1.50
Blue Margaritas - Germantown Hills
105 Elizabeth Pointe Drive, Germantown Hills
|Nachos Supremos
|$14.00
A bed of fresh chips covered with white cheese sauce. Topped with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and jalapeños. Choose ground beef or chicken