Quesadillas in Metamora

Metamora restaurants
Metamora restaurants that serve quesadillas

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS

Germantown Grille - 505 Ten Mile Creek Rd.

505 Ten Mile Creek Rd., Germantown Hills

Avg 4.5 (793 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Quesadilla$8.99
Grilled flour tortilla filled with onion, green pepper, mozzarella and cheddar cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream and salsa.
Add chicken for $2.00
More about Germantown Grille - 505 Ten Mile Creek Rd.
Blue Margaritas - Germantown Hills

105 Elizabeth Pointe Drive, Germantown Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Quesadilla Fajita$14.99
Flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken or steak, melted cheese, grilled onion, and peppers. Served with rice, pico de gallo sour cream, and romaine lettuce
Cheese Quesadilla and Fries$6.25
More about Blue Margaritas - Germantown Hills

