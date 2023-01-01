Quesadillas in Metamora
Germantown Grille - 505 Ten Mile Creek Rd.
505 Ten Mile Creek Rd., Germantown Hills
|Quesadilla
|$8.99
Grilled flour tortilla filled with onion, green pepper, mozzarella and cheddar cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream and salsa.
Add chicken for $2.00
Blue Margaritas - Germantown Hills
105 Elizabeth Pointe Drive, Germantown Hills
|Quesadilla Fajita
|$14.99
Flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken or steak, melted cheese, grilled onion, and peppers. Served with rice, pico de gallo sour cream, and romaine lettuce
|Cheese Quesadilla and Fries
|$6.25