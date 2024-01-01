Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Metamora

Metamora restaurants
Metamora restaurants that serve tacos

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS

Germantown Grille - 505 Ten Mile Creek Rd.

505 Ten Mile Creek Rd., Germantown Hills

Avg 4.5 (793 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
14" Taco$18.99
Pizza sauce, taco meat, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, chips and shredded cheddar.
Mini Tacos$7.69
10 deep fried tacos.
Served with your choice of salsa, sour cream, cheese sauce or ranch.
Taco Shoe$11.99
Texas toast covered with fries, taco meat and cheese sauce. Then piled high with lettuce, chips, tomato, onion and shredded cheddar.
More about Germantown Grille - 505 Ten Mile Creek Rd.
Blue Margaritas - Germantown Hills

105 Elizabeth Pointe Drive, Germantown Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Taco Rice and Beans$6.25
Soft or hard shell
Taco Salad$11.25
Large crispy fried tortilla bowl filled with lettuce, shredded cheese, tomatoes, sour cream, and choice of chicken or beef
Street Tacos$13.99
3 per order served in soft corn tortillas with rice, beans, cilantro, onions and hot salsa. Filled with your choice of carnitas, chicken or steak, chorizo or pastor
More about Blue Margaritas - Germantown Hills

