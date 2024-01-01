Tacos in Metamora
Metamora restaurants that serve tacos
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS
Germantown Grille - 505 Ten Mile Creek Rd.
505 Ten Mile Creek Rd., Germantown Hills
|14" Taco
|$18.99
Pizza sauce, taco meat, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, chips and shredded cheddar.
|Mini Tacos
|$7.69
10 deep fried tacos.
Served with your choice of salsa, sour cream, cheese sauce or ranch.
|Taco Shoe
|$11.99
Texas toast covered with fries, taco meat and cheese sauce. Then piled high with lettuce, chips, tomato, onion and shredded cheddar.
Blue Margaritas - Germantown Hills
105 Elizabeth Pointe Drive, Germantown Hills
|Taco Rice and Beans
|$6.25
Soft or hard shell
|Taco Salad
|$11.25
Large crispy fried tortilla bowl filled with lettuce, shredded cheese, tomatoes, sour cream, and choice of chicken or beef
|Street Tacos
|$13.99
3 per order served in soft corn tortillas with rice, beans, cilantro, onions and hot salsa. Filled with your choice of carnitas, chicken or steak, chorizo or pastor