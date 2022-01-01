Metazoa Brewing Co.
Come in and enjoy!
140 S. College Avenue
Location
140 S. College Avenue
Indianapolis IN
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Aroma Indian Cuisine and Bar - Fountain Square
Come in and enjoy!
Old Gold Barbecue
Old Gold Barbecue is a food trailer parked at Metazoa Brewing Company serving traditional Central Texas barbecue. We offer a full selection of traditional Texas-style slow-smoked meats and sides. We smoke our meats low and slow on an all wood fire barbecue pit for 14-16 hours. Open Thursday - Sunday 11am til 8pm or sold out.
Due to COVID-19 we are accepting walk up guests, online orders, call aheads, and delivery through doordash.
Chilly Water Brewing Company
Brewery/American Fare
CC Holdings
Come in and enjoy!