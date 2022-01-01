Methuen restaurants you'll love

Methuen restaurants
  •
  Methuen

Methuen's top cuisines

American
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Salad
Caterers
Must-try Methuen restaurants

The Millers Tavern image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Millers Tavern

105 Pleasant Valley St, Methuen

Avg 4.2 (673 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Cast Iron Mac$14.49
Five cheese baked elbow macaroni and cheese, topped with Ritz cracker crumbs
Baked Bavarian Pretzels$10.49
Salted pretzels served with house-made craft beer cheese
Chicken Wings$12.49
6 wings served with your choice of sauce
ELLIE’S FARMHOUSE image

 

ELLIE’S FARMHOUSE

436 Broadway, Methuen

Avg 4.6 (142 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
RICK'S CLASSIC$9.99
FRENCH TOAST$9.49
CLASSIC FARMHOUSE$10.49
LJ's Cafe image

 

LJ's Cafe

88 Lowell Street, Methuen

Avg 5 (3 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
vegetable omelette / tortilla de huevo con vegetales$8.99
vegetable omelette (peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, spinach & cheese) served with home fries, toast, and a cup of coffee
tortilla de huevo con vegetales (pimientos, champinones, tomate, espinaca y queso) servido con papas, pan tostado y una taza de cafe
breakfast sandwich bacon-egg-cheese / sanduche con tocino-huevo-queso$3.49
Delicious breakfast sandwich made on our daily baked home bread
Delicioso sanduche de desayuno hecho con pan de la casa que se hornea a diario
breakfast sandwich sausage-egg-cheese / sanduche con salchicha-huevo-queso$3.49
Delicious breakfast sandwich made on our daily baked home bread
Delicioso sanduche de desayuno hecho con pan de la casa que se hornea a diario
Pica's Pub & Grill image

SALADS • BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Pica's Pub & Grill

10 Ayers Village Rd, Methuen

Avg 4.5 (19 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Bacon Onion Jamburger$16.00
Our house burger with a sweet and tangy homemade bacon onion jam, swiss cheese, onion strings drizzled with honey chipotle sauce served with a side
Spinach and Artichoke Dip$11.00
Homemade Dip served with pita chips
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$12.00
Crispy chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato and our homemade ranch dressing on a wrap served with a side
Muddy Waters Pub and Restaurant image

 

Muddy Waters Pub and Restaurant

940 Riverside Drive, Methuen

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
3 Steak and Cheese Spring Rolls$9.99
Shaved steak, peppers, onions, and Cheddar Jack cheese deep fried in a crispy wonton wrapper, with a side of roasted garlic Aioli.
Epicurean Feast image

 

Epicurean Feast

651 Lowell Street, Metheun

No reviews yet
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

HEAV'NLY DONUTS - PELHAM Street

137 Pelham Street, Methuen

No reviews yet
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

Heavenly Donuts - Methuen

126 Merrimack St, Methuen

No reviews yet
Takeout
