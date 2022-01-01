Methuen restaurants you'll love
Methuen's top cuisines
Must-try Methuen restaurants
More about The Millers Tavern
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Millers Tavern
105 Pleasant Valley St, Methuen
|Popular items
|Cast Iron Mac
|$14.49
Five cheese baked elbow macaroni and cheese, topped with Ritz cracker crumbs
|Baked Bavarian Pretzels
|$10.49
Salted pretzels served with house-made craft beer cheese
|Chicken Wings
|$12.49
6 wings served with your choice of sauce
More about ELLIE’S FARMHOUSE
ELLIE’S FARMHOUSE
436 Broadway, Methuen
|Popular items
|RICK'S CLASSIC
|$9.99
|FRENCH TOAST
|$9.49
|CLASSIC FARMHOUSE
|$10.49
More about LJ's Cafe
LJ's Cafe
88 Lowell Street, Methuen
|Popular items
|vegetable omelette / tortilla de huevo con vegetales
|$8.99
vegetable omelette (peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, spinach & cheese) served with home fries, toast, and a cup of coffee
tortilla de huevo con vegetales (pimientos, champinones, tomate, espinaca y queso) servido con papas, pan tostado y una taza de cafe
|breakfast sandwich bacon-egg-cheese / sanduche con tocino-huevo-queso
|$3.49
Delicious breakfast sandwich made on our daily baked home bread
Delicioso sanduche de desayuno hecho con pan de la casa que se hornea a diario
|breakfast sandwich sausage-egg-cheese / sanduche con salchicha-huevo-queso
|$3.49
Delicious breakfast sandwich made on our daily baked home bread
Delicioso sanduche de desayuno hecho con pan de la casa que se hornea a diario
More about Pica's Pub & Grill
SALADS • BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Pica's Pub & Grill
10 Ayers Village Rd, Methuen
|Popular items
|Bacon Onion Jamburger
|$16.00
Our house burger with a sweet and tangy homemade bacon onion jam, swiss cheese, onion strings drizzled with honey chipotle sauce served with a side
|Spinach and Artichoke Dip
|$11.00
Homemade Dip served with pita chips
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
|$12.00
Crispy chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato and our homemade ranch dressing on a wrap served with a side
More about Muddy Waters Pub and Restaurant
Muddy Waters Pub and Restaurant
940 Riverside Drive, Methuen
|Popular items
|3 Steak and Cheese Spring Rolls
|$9.99
Shaved steak, peppers, onions, and Cheddar Jack cheese deep fried in a crispy wonton wrapper, with a side of roasted garlic Aioli.
More about HEAV'NLY DONUTS - PELHAM Street
HEAV'NLY DONUTS - PELHAM Street
137 Pelham Street, Methuen
More about Heavenly Donuts - Methuen
Heavenly Donuts - Methuen
126 Merrimack St, Methuen