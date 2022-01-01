Methuen American restaurants you'll love
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Millers Tavern
105 Pleasant Valley St, Methuen
Popular items
BBQ Steak Tips
$25.49
Aged Angus Tips marinated in our secret family recipe BBQ sauce, served with red bliss mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables
Cast Iron Mac
$14.49
Five cheese baked elbow macaroni and cheese, topped with Ritz cracker crumbs
Baked Bavarian Pretzels
$10.49
Salted pretzels served with house-made craft beer cheese
ELLIE’S FARMHOUSE
436 Broadway, Methuen
Popular items
AG'S BREAKFAST BURRITO
$10.99
PANCAKES
$8.99
FRENCH TOAST
$9.49
SALADS • BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Pica's Pub & Grill
10 Ayers Village Rd, Methuen
Popular items
Chicken Barb
$11.00
Braised pulled chicken, iceberg and mayo on a tripoli roll
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
$12.00
Crispy chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato and our homemade ranch dressing on a wrap served with a side
Spinach and Artichoke Dip
$11.00
Homemade Dip served with pita chips