Methuen American restaurants you'll love

The Millers Tavern image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Millers Tavern

105 Pleasant Valley St, Methuen

Avg 4.2 (673 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
BBQ Steak Tips$25.49
Aged Angus Tips marinated in our secret family recipe BBQ sauce, served with red bliss mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables
Cast Iron Mac$14.49
Five cheese baked elbow macaroni and cheese, topped with Ritz cracker crumbs
Baked Bavarian Pretzels$10.49
Salted pretzels served with house-made craft beer cheese
More about The Millers Tavern
ELLIE’S FARMHOUSE image

 

ELLIE’S FARMHOUSE

436 Broadway, Methuen

Avg 4.6 (142 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
AG'S BREAKFAST BURRITO$10.99
PANCAKES$8.99
FRENCH TOAST$9.49
More about ELLIE’S FARMHOUSE
Pica's Pub & Grill image

SALADS • BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Pica's Pub & Grill

10 Ayers Village Rd, Methuen

Avg 4.5 (19 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Barb$11.00
Braised pulled chicken, iceberg and mayo on a tripoli roll
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$12.00
Crispy chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato and our homemade ranch dressing on a wrap served with a side
Spinach and Artichoke Dip$11.00
Homemade Dip served with pita chips
More about Pica's Pub & Grill

