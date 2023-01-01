Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French onion soup in Methuen

Go
Methuen restaurants
Toast

Methuen restaurants that serve french onion soup

Muddy Waters Pub and Restaurant image

 

Muddy Waters Pub and Restaurant - 940 Riverside Drive

940 Riverside Drive, Methuen

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Onion Soup$8.99
More about Muddy Waters Pub and Restaurant - 940 Riverside Drive
Consumer pic

 

Pica's Deli & Ice Cream

18 Ayers Village Road, Methuen

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Onion Soup$7.99
More about Pica's Deli & Ice Cream

Browse other tasty dishes in Methuen

Garden Salad

Brisket

French Fries

Pretzels

Avocado Salad

Caesar Salad

Paninis

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Methuen to explore

Andover

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Lowell

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Lawrence

Avg 4.7 (16 restaurants)

North Andover

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Dracut

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Haverhill

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Tewksbury

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Windham

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (646 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.6 (68 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (85 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (463 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (635 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (341 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (695 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (418 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston