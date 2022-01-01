Go
Delicious homemade food & great atmosphere.
Metro Bar & Grill is a family owned and operated small business located in Warren, MI. A fun and friendly neighborhood bar and grill with great homemade food, 16 rotating craft beers on tap, daily drink specials, Club Keno, Pull Tabs, and entertainment throughout the week. A great place to unwind after work with an ice cold beer to watch the game, or let loose at night with a live DJ and karaoke.

30860 Ryan Rd

Popular Items

Pretzel Bites$8.00
Tuna Melt$11.00
Tuna salad and Swiss on grilled rye
Tots$5.00
The Original Metro Burger$8.00
½ lb. hand-patted, fresh, never frozen Angus Beef
Coleslaw$4.00
30860 Ryan Rd

Warren MI

Sunday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
