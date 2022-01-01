Delicious homemade food & great atmosphere.

Metro Bar & Grill is a family owned and operated small business located in Warren, MI. A fun and friendly neighborhood bar and grill with great homemade food, 16 rotating craft beers on tap, daily drink specials, Club Keno, Pull Tabs, and entertainment throughout the week. A great place to unwind after work with an ice cold beer to watch the game, or let loose at night with a live DJ and karaoke.



30860 Ryan Rd