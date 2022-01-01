Go
Toast

Metro Espresso Pizza Cafe

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

417 E Central Blvd • $$

Avg 4.4 (883 reviews)

Popular Items

CHEESE PIZZA SLICE$4.00
METRO MEAT LOVERS PIZZA SLICE$5.25
Pizza sauce & mozzarella topped with ham, italian sausage, pepperoni, salami and bacon
16" CHEESE PIZZA$14.99
SM HOUSE SALAD$4.99
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, black olives, pepperoncinis & cucumber.
BONELESS WINGS (10)$12.99
Mild, Hot, Honey Mustard, BBQ, Garlic Parmesan, Teriyaki & Lemon Pepper.
12" CHEESE PIZZA$10.99
ALL METRO SUPREME PIZZA SLICE$5.25
Pizza sauce & mozzarella topped with Italian sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, black olives, green peppers & onions.
14" PIZZA PICANTE$15.99
Pizza sauce & mozzarella topped with pepperoni and pepperoncini peppers
HAWAIIAN PIZZA SLICE$4.50
Pizza sauce & mozzarella topped with ham and pinneaple
PRESSED CUBAN SANDWICH$9.99
Authentic! Ham, roast pork, Swiss cheese, pickles & mustard pressed.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

417 E Central Blvd

Orlando FL

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Stubborn Mule

No reviews yet

Stubborn Mule is an innovative New American Restaurant that pays tribute to the Moscow Mule Cocktail.  Vibrant craft cocktails, hyper local beers and diverse wine list.

Dolce

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

F&D Cantina: Orlando

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

RusTeak Thornton Park

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston