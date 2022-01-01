Go
Dartcor - MetroPark Delivery

Welcome to Metropark!
All orders are delivered to the shelf in your building lobby for 12pm.
Thank you!
194 Wood Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chicken Quesadilla$7.50
Grilled Chicken & Cheese,
served with Salsa & Sour Cream
Extra Dressing Cup$0.75
Chicken Caesar Salad$7.95
Grilled Chicken / Romaine / Grape Tomatoes / Parmesan Cheese / Kalamata Olives / Croutons / Caesar Dressing
Tex-Mex Falafel Bowl(cold)$7.95
Romaine / Red Quinoa / Cucumber / Tomato / Pickled Red Onions / Black Beans / Corn / Avocado / Shredded Cheddar / Falafel / Tortilla Strips / Chipotle-Ranch Dressing
House Fried Chips$1.50
Cheesy Bacon & Corn Chowder-large 16oz$4.50
Broccoli Cheddar Soup-small 12oz.$3.75
Chicken Noodle Soup-large 16oz$4.50
Build Your Own Salad$7.95
Falafel Caesar Salad$7.95
Falafel / Romaine / Parmesan Cheese / Tomatoes / Olives / Croutons / Caesar Dressing
Location

194 Wood Avenue

Iselin NJ

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
