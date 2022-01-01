Go
Metro Pizza

We buy the best, make the best and sell the best.

PIZZA

1084 Hunters Xing • $$

Avg 4.8 (241 reviews)

Popular Items

Bottle$2.75
18" Pizza$18.00
12" Pizza$12.00
Cheese Bread$5.50
Meatropolitan
Calzone$12.25
16" Pizza$16.00
Fresh Garden$5.25
Kitchen Sink
Cannoli$3.50
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Catering
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1084 Hunters Xing

Alcoa TN

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
