Metro Pizza
We buy the best, make the best and sell the best.
PIZZA
1084 Hunters Xing • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1084 Hunters Xing
Alcoa TN
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Subs & Such
Come in and enjoy!
Broadway Social
Welcome to Broadway Social, where we hope to become your favorite destination in downtown Maryville. Broadway Social is more than just a bar, it’s a gorgeous gathering space and a unique addition to the downtown area.
The Steel Room
The Steel Room's Healthy Appetite is a meal prep kitchen that makes fresh, home cooked, healthy and fitness friendly meals from scratch daily!
Blackberry Farm Brewery
Farm roots run deep.