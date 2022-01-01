Go
Metropolis - MRM

Come in and enjoy!!

CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS

1124 S Lewis • $$

Avg 4.5 (272 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicago Frank$3.95
Philly Chicken$9.45
Made with a 8'' Amaroso roll, 6.5oz of grilled chicken, grilled green bell peppers (optional), grilled onions (optional), and choice of melted cheese.
Ranch$0.50
Philly Cheesesteak$9.45
Made with a 8'' Amaroso roll, 6.5oz of seared shredded steak, grilled green bell peppers (optional), grilled onions (optional), and choice of melted cheese.
Philly Steak Fries$9.45
Layered with 1/2'' wide crispy crinkle cut fries, 6.5oz of seared shredded steak, grilled green bell peppers (optional), grilled onions (optional), and choice of melted cheese.
Crinkle Cut French Fries$3.95
1/2" thick crinkle cut fries

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1124 S Lewis

Tulsa OK

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

