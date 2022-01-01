Go
Metropolitan Kitchen & Lounge

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

169 West Street • $$

Avg 4 (818 reviews)

Popular Items

Texas Burger$16.00
Grilled Salmon$22.00
Asparagus, roasted blackened brussels, honey bourbon glaze
Shrimp and Grits$23.00
Black Bean Burger$13.00
avocado, caramelized onions, spicy aioli, lettuce, tomato
Braised Short Rib$24.00
spanish smashed red potatoes, broccolini, au jus
Brick Press Chicken$21.00
Kids Chicken Tenders$7.00
Lamb Burger$15.00
Feta, basil pesto, apricot chutney, lettuce, and tomato.
Chipotle Fried Chicken$14.00
Buttermilk fried, house pickles, slaw and spicy aioli.
Brussel Sprouts$11.00
Fried with walnuts, garlic, honey & chili flakes.
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Live Music
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

169 West Street

Annapolis MD

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
