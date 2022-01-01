Metro Taco TWA
Gracias
1 idlewild drive
Popular Items
Location
1 idlewild drive
Queens NY
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
FLIK at British Airways JFK
Come on in and enjoy!
Intelligentsia Coffee
Freshly roasted and proudly poured, we're working every day to bring you the finest Direct Trade and In Season coffee available.
Bayhouse
Waterfront restaurant located at the head of Jamaica Bay. Hard to find but worth the trip. Friendly local atmosphere great food good prices.
Ahuva’s Grill Express - Kosher
Delicious food everyday