Metto Coffee & Tea

A wide variety of fresh food and drink options served up in a cozy space -- this is a coffee shop experience you'll love.

354 W Coleman Blvd

Popular Items

Mini Chocolate Croissant$1.75
Hand rolled mini chocolate croissant
Whole Quiche$30.00
Deep dish quiche with a made from scratch crust and creamy center
Chicken Chipotle Panini$8.00
Boars Head oven roasted chicken and smoked Gouda, with tomato and our spicy chipotle mayo. Grilled on ciabatta bread.
Veggie & Hummus Wrap$7.25
Grilled Cheese$4.95
On Tuscan bread with mayo, grilled on our panini press
Croissant$2.50
Buttery and flakely, just as it should be
Pastry "Pop" Tart$2.95
Sweet filling in a puffed pastry crust
Bacon, Egg, & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich$4.75
Boars Head bacon, cheddar cheese and scrambled egg on your choice of bread
Turkey Cranberry Panini$8.00
Sliced oven roasted turkey, Swiss cheese, tomato, spinach, mayo and our housemade cranberry chutney; On sourdough, grilled to perfection
Joe to Go$18.00
Box of fresh brewed Palmetto Blend, with cups and condiments for 10 - 12 people. (A minimum of one hour notice may be required)
Location

354 W Coleman Blvd

Mount Pleasant SC

Sunday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
